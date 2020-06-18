Pacers’ Justin Holiday could sit out of NBA’s Orlando restart

The Indiana Pacers will enter the NBA’s planned restart in Orlando as a top-five seed in the Eastern Conference, but the job might become a bit tougher.

J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star reported Thursday that Pacers swingman Justin Holiday is “50-50” on whether he will play in Orlando. Michael notes that Holiday is the team’s only potential holdout and that the Pacers are not trying to push him to join.

The 31-year-old Holiday is an important rotation player off Indiana’s bench. He was averaging 8.4 points in 24.9 minutes per game this season to go along with 42.4 percent shooting from deep and strong defensive play. Holiday’s brother Aaron also plays for the Pacers and was not mentioned in the article.

NBA players have a bit more time to officially decide on playing, but Holiday’s potential absence is one that could directly impact the playoff race in the East.