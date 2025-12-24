Paolo Banchero sends profane message over claim against him and Franz Wagner

Paolo Banchero did not hide his anger toward the chatter that he and Orlando Magic co-star Franz Wagner cannot coexist.

The Magic have had a better record so far this season when at least one of Banchero or Wagner is out of the lineup. Through 30 games, Orlando has been a mediocre 7-7 when both stars are available. The team has gone 10-6 otherwise

The unusual trend has some fans and media members wondering if the two Magic standouts play better when not sharing the court. Banchero doesn’t agree.

“I think that’s bull—,” Banchero said when asked about the theory by The Athletic’s Josh Robbins. “I’m not going to lie. People are going to say whatever they want to say about me, Franz and whoever. But we know that we’re at our strongest when both of us are out there on the floor.

“People say that the ball moves more (when only one of us is out there). I don’t think that’s true, honestly. I think sometimes you beat teams or you play certain games and it may look that way, but if you really watch and analyze, we play the same way every game. Nothing changes when somebody is out. We play the same way, especially on offense. Nothing really changes. I don’t buy too much into that (perception), but it is frustrating to see that and hear that just because, like I said, we’re at our best when both of us are out there.”

Fans and media members can oftentimes be a fickle bunch. When a team isn’t performing up to a certain standard, it doesn’t take long before some call start to question the makeup of the team.

Boston Celtics superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown went through that for years, with many claiming the two ball-dominant swingmen couldn’t thrive playing next to each other. They silenced their critics by winning the title, which may be what it’ll take for Banchero and Wagner to do the same.

One factor working against the Magic duo is that neither of them is a dependable three-point shooter. Both players are sub-33% outside shooters for their careers — something that likely has to change for Wagner and Banchero to play off one another better.