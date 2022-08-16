 Skip to main content
Past, present Warriors combine for great photo at Draymond Green’s wedding

August 16, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Feb 20, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) stands on the court before the game against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Avengers came together at Draymond Green’s wedding.

The Warriors star Green married his longtime girlfriend Hazel Renee in a ceremony over the weekend. Among the guests were a whole lot of Golden State players, both past and present. One awesome group shot in particular went viral. In a very remarkable who’s who of Warriors from over the years, Dorell Wright, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Klay Thompson, Shaun Livingston, Leandro Barbosa, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Matt Barnes, and Gary Payton II all posed for a picture.

No fewer than 14 NBA championship rings are accounted for in just that one photo alone.

Many other NBA players not seen in the picture were also present at Green’s wedding. Among them were Andre Iguodala, Kevon Looney, Steph Curry, Damion Lee, and Seth Curry. LeBron James and Jayson Tatum were in attendance as well.

It is safe to say that Green has done a lot of winning with a lot of different players over his ten-year NBA career. Granted, there is one notable former Warrior who was not seen at Green’s wedding.

