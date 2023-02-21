Patrick Beverley says he chose Bulls over 1 other team

Patrick Beverley is returning to his hometown after he signed with the Chicago Bulls on Monday, and the veteran guard says there was one other team he considered.

Beverley announced on his “The Pat Bev Pod” Monday that he agreed to a deal with the Bulls. He told co-host Adam Ferrone that he chose Chicago, where Beverley grew up, over the Golden State Warriors. Beverley indicated that Golden State’s crowded backcourt was a factor in his decision, though he also wanted to be closer to his family.

“It was between Golden State and the Bulls,” Beverley said. “Obviously, it’s always good to play with a lot of great talent in Golden State, but there’s a lot of guards over there, you know? So I figured I could make a playoff push with the Bulls right now and kind of pump them up a little bit. The East is kind of weak. I’m excited, man.”

Beverley was traded by the Los Angeles Lakers to the Orlando Magic as part of the Mo Bamba deal prior to the deadline on February 9. The Magic had no intention of keeping Beverley and quickly waived him.

Beverley also received interest from one of his former teams, but he did not mention them when discussing his decision.

The Bulls are 26-33 coming out of the All-Star break. They are two games behind the Toronto Raptors for the 10th spot in the East, so they have a shot at reaching the postseason. They are also expected to announce in the near future that Lonzo Ball has been shut down for the remainder of the season with a knee injury. You can understand why Beverley chose them over the Warriors.