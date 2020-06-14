Patrick Beverley has funny take on why the NBA will definitely return

Patrick Beverley has heard the objections to restarting the NBA season. He has heard the arguments. He also knows that they’re ultimately going to fall on deaf ears.

Why? Beverley had a funny take on Sunday that essentially explains why the NBA is almost guaranteed to return — LeBron James, the league’s biggest star, is coming back. That means everyone else is, too.

Hoopers say what y’all want. If @KingJames said he hooping. We all hooping. Not Personal only BUSINESS #StayWoke — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 14, 2020

This is probably about right. James is the sport’s most influential player, and a lot of guys will follow his lead. Sure, that will put him at odds with one of his former teammates, but that’s not necessarily new.

James is definitely ready to play. We wonder if he might be one of the influential players warning peers about the ramifications of not returning to action.