Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout

Patrick Beverley was traded to the Orlando Magic on Thursday as part of a deadline deal, but he is likely headed for a reunion with one of his former teams.

The Los Angeles Lakers sent Beverley and a second-round pick to Orlando for Mo Bamba. The Magic are a rebuilding team and have little use for Beverley, who is a veteran defensive specialist. A buyout is likely imminent, and Beverley could be headed back to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Timberwolves reporter Dane Moore reported Thursday that the wheels are in motion for Beverley to return to Minnesota.

Sources: A Patrick Beverley reunion in Minnesota is in the works, via the buyout market. Multiple teams are interested in Beverley for a playoff push. — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) February 9, 2023

Beverley was traded in August 2021 from the Clippers to the Grizzlies and then from Memphis to Minnesota. He helped get the Timberwolves to the playoffs last year, but then he was traded over the summer to the Lakers.

Beverley didn’t work out with the Lakers, but he was a great fit in Minnesota.

The Timberwolves entered play on Thursday 30-28, which places them 8th in the West. Last year, Beverley helped the Timberwolves win the play-in game to clinch the 7 seed. They then lost to the Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs in six games.