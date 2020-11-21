Patrick Beverley reacts to Montrezl Harrell leaving Clippers for Lakers

One of the most intriguing signings of the first day of NBA free agency is Montrezl Harrell’s decision to leave the Los Angeles Clippers and join the Lakers. It elicited some strong reactions, including from one of Harrell’s former teammates.

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley reacted to the news of Harrell agreeing to terms with the Lakers with blatant disapproval on social media.

Initially, it wasn’t clear if Beverley was upset with Harrell for making the move. Subsequent tweets made clear, however, that he had no hard feelings toward the veteran forward.

@MONSTATREZZ love u kid happy for u gang. U already know what it is — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) November 21, 2020

Frfr happy for him tho https://t.co/8JnvRHJGVd — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) November 21, 2020

Keep in mind that Beverley and Harrell have been teammates for all of Harrell’s NBA career until now, which spans the last five seasons.

Beverley seems to be on the same page as lots of Clipper fans. He doesn’t begrudge Harrell the move, but he’s not pleased to see him go. Perhaps he feels the Clippers could have done more to keep him. That said, there may be some reasons Harrell didn’t want to come back.