Pau Gasol shoots down rumor of signing with Barcelona

Pau Gasol shot down a rumor on Saturday about his reported return to basketball.

MundoDeportivo reported that Gasol was going to sign with FC Barcelona for the rest of the season. The report said he would be playing for the league minimum.

However, Gasol tweeted a denial in response to the rumor. He said he was not ready to return to competition yet.

After hearing the news out of Spain today, I wanted to share that I remain focused on my recovery and I am not ready to get back to competing just yet. As soon as I have something to announce, I will do so via my social media channels. Thank you very much for your support! — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) February 20, 2021

Reports about Gasol returning to Barcelona have been around since the summer, so this is nothing new. But at last check, Pau was aiming to play with his brother Marc on the Lakers.

Pau last played in the NBA in the 2018-2019 season. A stress fracture in his left foot has kept him out since May 2019.

Photo: Patrickpedia/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0