Pau Gasol shoots down rumor of signing with Barcelona

February 21, 2021
by Larry Brown

Pau Gasol

Pau Gasol shot down a rumor on Saturday about his reported return to basketball.

MundoDeportivo reported that Gasol was going to sign with FC Barcelona for the rest of the season. The report said he would be playing for the league minimum.

However, Gasol tweeted a denial in response to the rumor. He said he was not ready to return to competition yet.

Reports about Gasol returning to Barcelona have been around since the summer, so this is nothing new. But at last check, Pau was aiming to play with his brother Marc on the Lakers.

Pau last played in the NBA in the 2018-2019 season. A stress fracture in his left foot has kept him out since May 2019.

