Pau Gasol wants to join brother Marc on Lakers

Pau and Marc Gasol could be joining the likes of the brothers Lopez, Morris, and Dragic in playing together for the same NBA team.

Marc, who just signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, said this week that his older brother Pau would love to return to the team if given the chance.

“I’m not a very social media guy, but I know Pau loves L.A. and loves the Lakers,” said Marc, per Silver Screen and Roll. “Obviously he feels like it’s home, so I’m sure that he would love to come back. But that’s [a] question for [GM] Rob [Pelinka] and ownership.”

Pau also recently “liked” a tweet calling for the Lakers bring him back, at the very least for a ceremonial retirement.

Pau Gasol likes this tweet saying the Lakers should sign him, or at least sign him so he can retire a Laker. (via @EricPincus) pic.twitter.com/7jJqILESOS — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 23, 2020

Now 40 years old, Pau is a beloved Lakers great, having helped deliver back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010.

While they have played together on the Spanish national team, Pau and Marc have never been actually been teammates in the NBA. Interestingly enough, a young Marc was included as part of the return package when the Lakers acquired Pau from the Memphis Grizzlies back in 2008.

Pau had also expressed interest in returning to the Lakers over the summer. Now that his younger brother Marc has agreed to a two-year deal with the team, that interest definitely appears to have strengthened.

