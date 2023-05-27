Paul George shares important information for Clippers bettors

Paul George is giving out a tip that may be really helpful to a certain subsection of the sports gambling community.

On the latest episode of his show “Podcast P,” the LA Clippers star George shared some pertinent information for future bettors. He revealed that he does not like taking the first shot of the game.

“I hate getting the first play to start the game off,” said George. “I hate it! Every time, [Clippers head coach Tyronn] Lue. ‘Nah draw that s–t up for someone else.’ No bulls–t. I do not like the first play going to me.”

Here is the full clip (but watch out for the bad language).

Do not bet Paul George first basket next season ✍️ (via @PodcastPShow) pic.twitter.com/ZSY7BAXwQ6 — br_betting (@br_betting) May 26, 2023

That is particularly insightful info for those betting on the player who will make the first basket in a game. The first-basket prop is getting increasingly popular, especially in the playoffs when there are fewer games to bet on. It provides a quick and easy resolution that eliminates the need to sweat out your bet for an entire game.

George’s revelation here effectively eliminates one of the ten possible first-basket options for future Clippers games. Many in the gambling world will definitely appreciate that helping hand, especially since most NBA players could not care less about your bets.