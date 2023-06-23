 Skip to main content
Paul George trade rumors intensify following NBA Draft

June 23, 2023
by Grey Papke
Paul George dribbling the ball

Jan 22, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Paul George is still being brought up frequently in trade rumors, even after the conclusion of the NBA Draft.

In an appearance on the FnA Podcast, NBA reporter Howard Beck said that all indications are that George is available for the right price, with the Clippers feeling frustrated at how the current roster has performed over the last several years.

“I was hearing things that had suggested that Paul George might be in play, and that everything since then has kind of validated that, and that he is in play,” Beck said. “Paul George, I think, is certainly available. They’re not trying to give him away, but they are trying to pivot. They do have a franchise-wide frustration with the way that this era has gone.”

Talk of a potential George deal began earlier in the week and has only grown since. With only one guaranteed year remaining on his contract, the Clippers may see this as a prime opportunity to reset and move on from what has been a disappointing era for the team. Since pairing George and Kawhi Leonard together in 2019, the Clippers have only reached the Western Conference Finals once.

George was linked to one team, but it remains unclear what the Clippers might want for him and how realistic a trade actually is.

Article Tags

Los Angeles ClippersPaul George
