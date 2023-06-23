Paul George trade rumors intensify following NBA Draft

Paul George is still being brought up frequently in trade rumors, even after the conclusion of the NBA Draft.

In an appearance on the FnA Podcast, NBA reporter Howard Beck said that all indications are that George is available for the right price, with the Clippers feeling frustrated at how the current roster has performed over the last several years.

.@HowardBeck on the best/worst case scenarios for Victor Wembanyama, the standoff between Dame + the Blazers & the likelihood of PG-13 being traded. 🟢 https://t.co/OKo4vIazqP ❤️ https://t.co/NzSnGt8Ffc 🍎 https://t.co/Ai0McGoLGA pic.twitter.com/Dr3IRjVgHL — FnA Union (@FnAshow) June 23, 2023

“I was hearing things that had suggested that Paul George might be in play, and that everything since then has kind of validated that, and that he is in play,” Beck said. “Paul George, I think, is certainly available. They’re not trying to give him away, but they are trying to pivot. They do have a franchise-wide frustration with the way that this era has gone.”

Talk of a potential George deal began earlier in the week and has only grown since. With only one guaranteed year remaining on his contract, the Clippers may see this as a prime opportunity to reset and move on from what has been a disappointing era for the team. Since pairing George and Kawhi Leonard together in 2019, the Clippers have only reached the Western Conference Finals once.

George was linked to one team, but it remains unclear what the Clippers might want for him and how realistic a trade actually is.