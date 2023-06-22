 Skip to main content
Knicks reportedly eyeing trade for Clippers star

June 22, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Tom Thibodeau looking on

Jan 2, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are once again looking to add a star player this offseason, and they may be eyeing a potential trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

SNY’s Ian Begley reported on Thursday that the Knicks and Clippers have touched base about a potential trade involving Paul George. It is unclear how willing the Clippers are to trade George, however.

As Begley noted, NBA reporter Marc Stein said earlier in the week that the Clippers were trying to gauge the trade market for George. Stein was told L.A. is giving “real consideration” to splitting up the George-Kawhi Leonard duo that was assembled during a blockbuster 2019 offseason.

George has had a difficult time staying on the court in recent years. Most recently, he did not play in L.A.’s first-round playoff loss to the Phoenix Suns this year because of a knee injury. George is also 33, so his trade value probably is not all that high.

The Knicks have been in the market for a superstar for years. They are supposedly hoping one huge name becomes available this summer, but their chances of landing George seem a lot greater.

