Knicks reportedly eyeing trade for Clippers star

The New York Knicks are once again looking to add a star player this offseason, and they may be eyeing a potential trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

SNY’s Ian Begley reported on Thursday that the Knicks and Clippers have touched base about a potential trade involving Paul George. It is unclear how willing the Clippers are to trade George, however.

The Knicks and Clippers have had contact about a potential Paul George trade, per SNY sources. It is unknown if Clippers are willing to move George. @TheSteinLine reported earlier that Clips gave rival teams the impression that they were gauging George's trade value last week. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 22, 2023

As Begley noted, NBA reporter Marc Stein said earlier in the week that the Clippers were trying to gauge the trade market for George. Stein was told L.A. is giving “real consideration” to splitting up the George-Kawhi Leonard duo that was assembled during a blockbuster 2019 offseason.

George has had a difficult time staying on the court in recent years. Most recently, he did not play in L.A.’s first-round playoff loss to the Phoenix Suns this year because of a knee injury. George is also 33, so his trade value probably is not all that high.

The Knicks have been in the market for a superstar for years. They are supposedly hoping one huge name becomes available this summer, but their chances of landing George seem a lot greater.