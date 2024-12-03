4-time NBA All-Star announces his retirement

A former NBA All-Star has decided to call it a career.

Paul Millsap is retiring, according to multiple reports. The former forward played in the NBA for 16 seasons, most recently with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2022.

Millsap began his career as a second-round pick of the Utah Jazz in 2006. His best years came with the Atlanta Hawks, when he was named an All-Star four consecutive years from 2013-2017. Millsap also played for the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets.

The 39-year-old Millsap averaged nearly 20 points and 10 rebounds per game during his best seasons with Atlanta. He also earned an NBA All-Defensive Second Team nod in 2016.

Millsap signed with Ice Cube’s BIG3 league earlier this year, where he joined the Aliens with his brothers John and Abraham.

Millsap finishes his NBA career with 13.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game across 1,085 regular-season contests. He is one of only eight NBA players to have 500 three-pointers, 1,000 blocks and 1,000 steals.