Video: Paul Pierce absolutely embarrasses himself with this analysis

Paul Pierce has become known for some of his bombastic NBA takes, but he truly outdid himself this weekend.

Pierce, a 10-time All-Star, appeared on ESPN Sunday to talk some NBA. During his appearance with host Maria Taylor, Pierce began talking about why Joel Embiid is an MVP candidate. His argument was that Philly’s bad loss to the Spurs without Embiid only proves how important the big man is to the Sixers.

There was only one slight problem: the Sixers actually won their game … in a blowout, no less.

Pierce is so inconsistent in his thoughts that he changed his argument about Embiid deserving MVP as soon as he saw they beat San Antonio by 35 points without him.

Come on, Paul. Either Embiid is an MVP candidate or he isn’t, and the team winning one game without him shouldn’t impact the argument.

Embiid is averaging a career-high 29.9 points per game on a career-best 52.5 percent shooting. He absolutely deserves to be an MVP candidate.

After watching this video, you’ll understand why Raptors fans had this chant for Pierce two years ago.

H/T New Era Radio