Report: Pelicans open to trading Lonzo Ball, JJ Redick

The New Orleans Pelicans have gotten off to a slow start this season, and they may soon be open for business on the trade market.

The Pelicans have been receiving calls about Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick, and Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that they have shown a willingness to deal both.

Ball is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, and it’s possible New Orleans may not care to bring him back. Redick, a veteran shooter, won’t be of much use to the 5-10 Pelicans if they continue to struggle, and he would draw plenty of interest from contending teams.

Sources told Charania that the Pelicans have been pleased with the job Stan Van Gundy has done in his first season. They want to build around Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, and trading Ball and/or Redick would create more opportunities for young guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis to develop.

Ball, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has averaged 12.0 points and 4.7 assists per game this season. We know of at least one contending team that may have interest in acquiring him.