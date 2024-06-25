Pelicans give big promotion to former WNBA star

The New Orleans Pelicans are making waves with their latest promotion.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Pelicans are promoting former WNBA star Swin Cash to their Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations. The promotion makes Cash one of the highest-ranking women in an NBA front office, Charania adds.

Cash, 44, was a very well-known WNBA player, making four All-Star teams and winning three total championships (with both the Detroit Shock and the Seattle Storm). Also a former champion for UConn, Cash joined the Pelicans front office in 2019 and had been serving as the vice president of basketball operations and team development.

The New Orleans front office has undergone some turnover this offseason as GM Trajan Langdon took the lead executive job with the Detroit Pistons and fellow Pelicans executive Michael Blackstone followed him to Detroit. But the Pelicans are filling those vacancies from within, naming assistant GM Bryson Graham as their new GM and also elevating Cash, who had already gone viral in her role as a New Orleans executive in the past.