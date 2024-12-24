Pelicans reportedly shopping Zion Williamson in trade talks

The New Orleans Pelicans are ready to sell low on Zion Williamson.

The Pelicans are 5-25 and have the second-worst record in the NBA. The team is ready to get rid of some players now that trade talks are starting to take place.

According to Los Angeles Lakers reporter Jovan Buha, the Pelicans would like to keep Trey Murphy and Herb Jones. However, Buha said on a postgame show Sunday that the Pelicans are shopping Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum when it comes to their core starters. Buha believes the Pelicans would have a high trade price for Dejounte Murray.

The Pelicans’ willingness to trade Williamson makes sense. The former No. 1 overall pick has played in just six games this season and is dealing with a hamstring injury. New Orleans could just be done with him and ready to have someone else take him off their hands.

Williamson has $126 million left on his contract over the next three seasons. However, his contract comes with some notable team protections thanks to his injury history.

There has been talk recently that the Pelicans were willing to trade Williamson, so this isn’t exactly groundbreaking news. But Williamson is set to return to practice next week. If he is able to start playing in games again and can remind teams of what he can do, perhaps the Pelicans will find a suitor for him ahead of the February 6 trade deadline.

