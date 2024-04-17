Pelicans get bad news about Zion Williamson injury

Zion Williamson left Tuesday’s Play-In Tournament game with 3:13 left due to injury, raising serious questions about his status for Friday’s must-win game. One day later, the Pelicans got some very bad news about the status of their star.

Williamson will not play Friday due to a left hamstring injury, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. He does not appear likely to make a quick return even if the Pelicans win, as Wojnarowski reported that he will be “evaluated again in the coming weeks.”

ESPN Sources: Pelicans F Zion Williamson’s (left hamstring) is out for Friday’s Play-In Tournament elimination game vs. Sacramento and will be evaluated again in coming weeks. Huge blow for New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/rMc1IC2RtY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 17, 2024

Williamson was outstanding in the Pelicans’ loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, scoring 40 points to go with 11 rebounds and five assists. The Lakers and Pelicans were tied 95-95 at the time of Williamson’s injury, but the Lakers pulled ahead and won 110-106 with Williamson sidelined down the stretch.

Thanks to that defeat, the Pelicans will now have to face the Sacramento Kings on Friday in a do-or-die play-in game. They will have to find a way to win it without Williamson, whose long-standing injury concerns have resurfaced at the worst possible time.