 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, April 17, 2024

Pelicans get bad news about Zion Williamson injury

April 17, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Zion Williamson in a Pelicans jersey

Dec 17, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson left Tuesday’s Play-In Tournament game with 3:13 left due to injury, raising serious questions about his status for Friday’s must-win game. One day later, the Pelicans got some very bad news about the status of their star.

Williamson will not play Friday due to a left hamstring injury, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. He does not appear likely to make a quick return even if the Pelicans win, as Wojnarowski reported that he will be “evaluated again in the coming weeks.”

Williamson was outstanding in the Pelicans’ loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, scoring 40 points to go with 11 rebounds and five assists. The Lakers and Pelicans were tied 95-95 at the time of Williamson’s injury, but the Lakers pulled ahead and won 110-106 with Williamson sidelined down the stretch.

Thanks to that defeat, the Pelicans will now have to face the Sacramento Kings on Friday in a do-or-die play-in game. They will have to find a way to win it without Williamson, whose long-standing injury concerns have resurfaced at the worst possible time.

Article Tags

New Orleans PelicansZion Williamson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus