Do Sixers’ new jerseys have subtle ‘Trust the Process’ reference?

The Philadelphia 76ers’ new uniforms may be paying tribute to the sacrifices of their basketball ancestors.

On Tuesday, the team unveiled their fresh new “City Edition” jerseys, which they will be wearing during the 2020-21 NBA season. Take a look:

The @sixers reveal their 2020-21 City Editions jerseys @ZachLowe_NBA talks with Ben Simmons and Iverson about the new threads. ESPN+:https://t.co/ltb6IdjIvl pic.twitter.com/4YKLuh4RzR — ESPN (@espn) November 10, 2020

Some hawk-eyed Twitter users quickly noticed that the back of the jerseys featured a design that appeared to include the initials “TTP.” If you recall, “Trust the Process” was the team’s mantra during the tenure of GM Sam Hinkie, which ultimately netted them Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

they slipped that TTP in there (@Ryand51887) pic.twitter.com/GbD7g8MLDd — Craig Young (@CYoung326) November 10, 2020

wow they even snuck in “Taste The Prosciutto” pic.twitter.com/FDj5D4dxaG — Dietz & Watson (@DietzandWatson) November 10, 2020

Hinkie resigned from the Sixers in 2016, but his impact on the franchise is definitely still felt. The team recently hired Daryl Morey, a longtime Hinkie associate, as their president of basketball operations. Embiid, for one, also shows love to “The Process” every chance he gets.

