 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, November 10, 2020

Do Sixers’ new jerseys have subtle ‘Trust the Process’ reference?

November 10, 2020
by Darryn Albert

Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers’ new uniforms may be paying tribute to the sacrifices of their basketball ancestors.

On Tuesday, the team unveiled their fresh new “City Edition” jerseys, which they will be wearing during the 2020-21 NBA season. Take a look:

Some hawk-eyed Twitter users quickly noticed that the back of the jerseys featured a design that appeared to include the initials “TTP.” If you recall, “Trust the Process” was the team’s mantra during the tenure of GM Sam Hinkie, which ultimately netted them Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Hinkie resigned from the Sixers in 2016, but his impact on the franchise is definitely still felt. The team recently hired Daryl Morey, a longtime Hinkie associate, as their president of basketball operations. Embiid, for one, also shows love to “The Process” every chance he gets.

H/T For The Win

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus