Pistons exec Rob Murphy investigated for alleged workplace misconduct

The Detroit Pistons front office is facing some turmoil.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that Rob Murphy, assistant GM of the Pistons, has been put on leave after the organization commenced an investigation into an allegation of workplace misconduct against Murphy. Wojnarowski adds that the allegation involves a former female employee.

Murphy was hired by the Pistons in 2021 as their senior director of player personnel before getting promoted to assistant GM in June of this year. A former college basketball coach, Murphy has some deep ties to the area as a Detroit native who began his coaching career at Detroit Central High School before spending ten years as the head coach of Eastern Michigan University.

Murphy’s promotion to assistant GM was part of a pretty busy summer for Pistons management. The team won their season opener against Orlando on Wednesday and enters the year with an exciting mix of young guys like Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Marvin Bagley, Jaden Ivey, and Jalen Duren.