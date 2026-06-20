East contender eyeing All-Star consolation prize amid Giannis Antetokounmpo trade talks

The Detroit Pistons could land quite the consolation prize to help make a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade happen.

With Cade Cunningham clearly off the table, the Pistons do not have nearly enough tradable pieces to bid for the Milwaukee Bucks star. But last season’s No. 1 seed in the East is reportedly positioning itself to acquire Tyler Herro should the Miami Heat win the Giannis trade sweepstakes.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, Herro would have to be included in any trade that involves Antetokounmpo heading to South Beach. With the Bucks not interested in building around Herro, the Pistons are reportedly looking to facilitate a three-team deal in which Herro ends up in Detroit.

Per Stein, the Pistons would then provide the Heat with “a draft asset or two” to make Miami’s trade package for Giannis more attractive.

Detroit is in desperate need of more scoring to help take the offensive load off Cunningham.

Stein reported that the Pistons have also inquired about Kyrie Irving but were rebuffed by the Dallas Mavericks . Detroit also looked into a deal for Trey Murphy, whom the New Orleans Pelicans have attached a very high price tag to.

Herro may be the most cost-effective option for Pistons GM Trajan Langdon, should Miami’s offer for Antetokounmpo beat out all the rest.