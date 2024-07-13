 Skip to main content
Pistons hire brother of former Lions WR

July 13, 2024
by Darryn Albert
A fingerpainted logo of the Detroit Pistons

Speed finger painter, Jarred Emerson, unveils the new Detroit Pistons logo on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at Campus Martius Park in Detroit. Mandatory Credit: Elaine Cromie, Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Pistons are taking a page out of the book of their NFL counterparts.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported this week that the Pistons have hired Kevin Burleson to be an assistant for them under head coach JB Bickerstaff. Wojnarowski notes that Burleson spent the last two seasons as head coach of the Houston Rockets’ G-League team and also had previous assistant coaching stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Burleson, who had a brief playing career in the NBA with the then-Charlotte Bobcats as well, is the older brother of former NFL receiver Nate Burleson. Nate, who played for the Detroit Lions from 2010-13, voiced his excitement about the hire and noted that there was now another Burleson in Detroit.

Kevin, who is two years older than Nate, now becomes the latest prominent hire by the Pistons. Earlier in the week, they added a former Los Angeles Lakers head coach to Bickerstaff’s coaching staff too.

