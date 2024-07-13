Pistons hire brother of former Lions WR

The Detroit Pistons are taking a page out of the book of their NFL counterparts.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported this week that the Pistons have hired Kevin Burleson to be an assistant for them under head coach JB Bickerstaff. Wojnarowski notes that Burleson spent the last two seasons as head coach of the Houston Rockets’ G-League team and also had previous assistant coaching stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Burleson, who had a brief playing career in the NBA with the then-Charlotte Bobcats as well, is the older brother of former NFL receiver Nate Burleson. Nate, who played for the Detroit Lions from 2010-13, voiced his excitement about the hire and noted that there was now another Burleson in Detroit.

I am so proud of my big brother! He’s one of the best coaches in the game and an even better man. @DetroitPistons just landed one more beautiful basketball ball mind to the team. Aye yo DETROIT #WhatUpDoe

y’all got another Burleson in the D! https://t.co/ZDCqKiR0Ty — Nathaniel E Burleson (@nateburleson) July 13, 2024

Kevin, who is two years older than Nate, now becomes the latest prominent hire by the Pistons. Earlier in the week, they added a former Los Angeles Lakers head coach to Bickerstaff’s coaching staff too.