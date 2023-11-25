Thunder make notable decision on Josh Giddey’s game status amid investigation

The Oklahoma City Thunder are going status quo for the time being with guard Josh Giddey.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault told reporters on Saturday that Giddey would be available to play in that evening’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Available to play. Will play. No change in his status,” said Daigneault of the third-year guard Giddey.

“Just with the information that we have at this point, that’s the decision that we made,” Daigneault added.

Giddey, 21, is currently facing a league investigation over allegations of an improper relationship with a minor that surfaced this week. The accusations emerged over social media, and you can read about them in full here.

Notably enough, Giddey met with reporters on Friday and was asked about the allegations that he is facing. Apparently, the Thunder organization feels comfortable enough with the situation to continue trotting Giddey out there like usual, at least for the moment.