Josh Giddey gets asked about allegations of improper relationship with minor

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey was asked on Friday about the accusations that he is facing, but he did not have too much to say.

Allegations surfaced online this week accusing Giddey of supposedly having an improper relationship with a minor. Various video clips and images from Instagram, Snapchat, and other platforms went viral purportedly showing evidence of Giddey being with a high school student under the age of 18.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass said Friday that the league is now investigating the accusations against Giddey.

Giddey himself was asked aboiut the allegations after practice on Friday.

“I understand the question obviously,” said Giddey. “But there’s no further comment right now.”

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault were asked separately about the accusations and also declined comment.

The 21-year-old Giddey, a native of Australia, has been an important piece for the up-and-coming Thunder. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Giddey does a bit of everything, posting 14.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game over his three seasons in a Thunder uniform.

Oklahoma City has been one of the best stories in basketball so far this year, sitting at 11-4 (second in the West) despite being one of the NBA’s youngest teams. But these allegations against Giddey, under contract through 2025 before becoming eligible for restricted free agency, are now a big concern.