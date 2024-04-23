Police, NBA investigating fight involving Nikola Jokic’s brother Strahinja

Police and NBA officials are looking into the altercation that took place involving Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s brother on Monday night.

Jokic’s brothers, Nemanja and Strahinja, were in attendance for Game 2 of the opening-round playoff series between the Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. Not long after Jamal Murray hit a buzzer-beater to lift Denver to a 101-99 victory, a fan captured a video that appeared to show Strahinja jumping over the row of seats in front of him and punching a fan in the face.

You can see the clip here.

According to TMZ, the Denver Police Department is investigating the incident. Police have seen the video of the haymaker and are trying to identify the man who was on the receiving end, but no one has filed a report claiming to be a victim. Investigators have asked witnesses to share any information they might have.

The NBA is also looking into the situation.

Strahinja and Nemanja, who are massive in stature like Nikola, are known for passionately supporting their brother. That support sometimes presents itself as entertaining pettiness, but they have also done things like threatening an opposing player who got into it with Nikola.

Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in Denver’s Game 2 win. He scored 32 points in Game 1 on Saturday, which the Nuggets also won.