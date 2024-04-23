Video appears to show Nikola Jokic’s brother punch fan in the face

The 2024 NBA playoffs have barely gotten underway, and Nikola Jokic’s brothers were already involved in an altercation during a game. This one appeared to get very physical.

Jokic’s brothers, Nemanja and Strahinja, were in attendance for Game 2 of the opening-round playoff series between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Monday night. Not long after Jamal Murray hit a buzzer-beater to lift the Nuggets to a 101-99 victory, a fan captured a video that claimed to show Strahinja punching a fan in the face.

Strahinja and another fan appeared to be jawing at one another before Strahinja stepped over the seat in front of him and landed a huge haymaker. You can see the video, but beware that it contains inappropriate language.

Nikola Jokic's older brother Strahinja threw a punch at a fan following the Nuggets' 20-point comeback win vs. the Lakers 👀 (via cgallegos67/TT)pic.twitter.com/gjYzt7c1kE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 23, 2024

Strahinja and Nemanja, who are massive in stature like Nikola, are known for passionately supporting their brother. That support sometimes presents itself as entertaining pettiness, but they have also done things like threatening an opposing player who got into it with Nikola.

It is unclear what was said before the punch was thrown, but Nikola probably is not going to be thrilled about the situation. The NBA won’t be, either.