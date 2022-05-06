Prominent actor to play Donald Sterling in new TV series

FX’s new series on disgraced former LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling is bringing in some heavy hitters.

Nellie Andreeva of Deadline reported on Thursday that veteran actor Ed O’Neill will be playing Sterling in the six-part television series “The Sterling Affairs.” The series will explore Sterling’s downfall as owner of the Clippers and is based on the ESPN 30 for 30 podcast of the same name, which was hosted and reported on by Ramona Shelburne.

The 76-year-old O’Neill is a very prominent name in Hollywood. He is best known for his iconic roles as Al Bundy on “Married … with Children” and as Jay Pritchett on “Modern Family.”

A release date for FX’s “The Sterling Affairs” has yet to be announced. But we had previously heard that Doc Rivers, who was coach of the Clippers at the time of the Sterling scandal, will be portrayed by another notable actor.