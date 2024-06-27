NBA teams had questions about Kyle Filipowski’s girlfriend?

Kyle Filipowski surprisingly fell to the second round of the NBA Draft, and one interesting detail was given as a possible reason for him dropping.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Lowe Post” podcast, Zach Lowe talked with ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathon Givony about Filipowski’s slide.

Givony cited many factors that may have contributed to the former Duke star dropping in the draft, including the young player’s girlfriend.

“People tell me there were question marks about the interviews. They said he was nervous. He didn’t make shots at the pro day. What’s going on with his girlfriend?” Givony said about what sort of questions he was hearing about Filipowski.

It’s important to note that Givony himself dismissed those issues as “nonsense” and urged a team to draft the big man.

1) This led me down an insane Filipowski rabbit hole. 2) Givony doing Filipowski's girlfriend so many favors in his description. This looks like very iffy and suspect. pic.twitter.com/ylcI6BcprC — W² (@thewarnerwest) June 27, 2024

Two of Filipowski’s family members responded via X to the person who posted the clip from the podcast. One of Filipowski’s brothers, Daniel, says that Kyle’s girlfriend Caitlin Hutchison forced him to cut off contact with his family. Kyle’s mother claims that Hutchison is 28 anddeveloped a plan while Kyle was still in high school to get engaged by the time he left Duke.

Kyle Filipowski’s brother and MOM are on here revealing how his girlfriend groomed him into mormon culture and cut him off from his family …and now he ends up with the Utah Jazz 😭 pic.twitter.com/Q3PXlrqYJ7 — kev mahserejian (@RotoSurgeon) June 27, 2024

Filipowski shared photos on his Instagram account from May 2022 of him and his girlfriend at his high school prom.

Filipowski is a 7-foot tall center from New York. He is 20 years old and played two seasons at Duke. He averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game last season for the Blue Devils.

Hutchison lists on her LinkedIn profile that she attended the University of Alabama from 2015-2018.

According to Daniel Filipowski, Hutchison forced Kyle to cut off contact from his family.

No sir..you got it backwards. She forced him to cut us off from his life almost two years ago. Sent us an email and everything. Basically the official “goodbye letter” — Daniel Filipowski (@thedanielflip24) June 27, 2024

Daniel also said that he didn’t know how to get in contact with his brother other than by sending a private message via Instagram.

Filipowski was taken No. 32 overall in the draft by the Utah Jazz.