Quin Snyder’s departure from Jazz could take messy turn?

It may not be as simple for Quin Snyder as submitting his resignation letter to the Utah Jazz and being free just like that.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed on Monday a notable detail about Snyder’s contract with the Jazz. Snyder, who just announced his resignation as Utah’s coach this week, had a guaranteed year left on his deal. That means the Jazz will have the right to block him from coaching next year, MacMahon adds.

It is uncertain if the Jazz would be willing to get messy like that with Snyder if push came to shove. Snyder was a quality coach for them for eight seasons who delivered multiple division titles and 50-plus win campaigns, which is tremendous for a small-market team. But Snyder’s sudden departure now leaves the Jazz in disarray, especially with regard to their franchise player.

Granted, it might not matter to Snyder what the Jazz ultimately decide to do. He may have to sit out a year anyway to land the job he seems to want.