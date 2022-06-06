Quin Snyder eyeing prominent NBA coaching job?

Quin Snyder may not have departed the Utah Jazz without a fallback plan.

Veteran NBA writer Tom Haberstroh suggested on Sunday that Snyder, who just resigned as the head coach of the Jazz, could potentially join the list of coaches waiting to see what happens with the San Antonio Spurs.

San Antonio’s longtime coach, Gregg Popovich, is nearing retirement at 73 years old. Popovich has already won five NBA titles and just accomplished another major goal this year by becoming the NBA’s winningest head coach of all-time. Popovich’s future ultimately remains up in the air though, as he continues to take a year-to-year approach to his coaching career.

Snyder does make sense as a candidate to succeed Popovich, even if Snyder potentially has to sit out a year to do so. He has a decade-and-a-half of NBA coaching experience (both as a head coach and as an assistant coach) and has generally been good for 45 to 50 wins per season. This is not the first time that Snyder has been linked to the San Antonio job either.