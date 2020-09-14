Rajon Rondo’s brother William may be temporarily barred from attending games

William Rondo’s verbal altercation with Russell Westbrook may cost him his spot in the stands for the foreseeable future.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated reported Sunday that William, brother of Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, is expected to miss a couple games due to the incident. Spears added that it is uncertain when he will be allowed to attend again. William is not expected to be kicked out of the Orlando bubble however.

William got ejected from Saturday’s Game 5 between the Lakers and the Houston Rockets after an exchange with Westbrook. The NBA has warned family members granted access to games that they should not engage in any kind of misconduct, verbal or otherwise, with players or referees.

William is also in charge of the barbers, braiders, and manicurists in the bubble. That may have helped his case to stay. Regardless, the Lakers are a title favorite right now. Thus, William may still have plenty more chances to attend games, even with a brief ban.