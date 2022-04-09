Reggie Jackson reveals how much Kawhi Leonard injury hurt Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are heading for the playoffs without Kawhi Leonard, but Reggie Jackson cannot help but imagine where they might be with him.

Leonard injured his ACL in last season’s playoffs against the Utah Jazz, and the Clippers lost the Western Conference Finals without him. Despite the loss of Leonard, the Clippers pushed the Phoenix Suns to six games, and were arguably within a few plays of advancing anyway.

For Jackson, the team’s point guard, it is not easy to look back and wonder what might have been.

“I’m not saying we’d be champs if he never got hurt,” Jackson said Friday, via Mark Medina of NBA.com. “But just with the way I’ve seen him approach the game, I was already in my mind envisioning a title.”

Does Jackson have a point? It’s difficult to say, but the Clippers surely would have had a better chance. They simply looked to be running out of gas against the Suns. Even a healthy Clippers team would have had a tough matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals, though.

Jackson probably should not get his hopes up for this year’s playoffs. Leonard does not sound extremely close to a return.

Photo: Jun 8, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up prior to game one in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports