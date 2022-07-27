Renowned Spurs assistant leaving for surprising team

After winning multiple NBA titles in San Antonio, one assistant coach is leaving for a city that has yet to win a single one.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Wednesday that longtime Spurs fixture Chip Engelland is joining the Oklahoma City Thunder coaching staff.

Engelland, 61, had spent the last 17 years in San Antonio and earned himself a reputation as the NBA’s marquee shooting guru. He helped transform the shot-making abilities of Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker, and several other notable players.

The departure of Engelland from the Spurs, first reported a couple of weeks ago, came as a major surprise. Wojnarowski adds in his report Wednesday that Engelland was unable to agree to a new contract with the Spurs. Now Engelland joins a young Thunder team with a number of guys (such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Josh Giddey, and Chet Holmgren) who could benefit from his wizardry.