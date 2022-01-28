Report: 76ers could face tampering probe over James Harden links

Recent rumors linking James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers have increased the intrigue around Harden’s upcoming free agency. They could also create a headache for the 76ers organization.

Multiple NBA teams would consider requesting a tampering investigation in the event Harden lands with Philadelphia, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Some within NBA front offices believe Harden and the 76ers are already quietly having discussion about the Nets guard’s future, which would be a clear violation of tampering rules.

Harden is known to be friendly with 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin. There is also the obvious connection between Harden and 76ers president Daryl Morey from their time together in Houston. Those pre-existing connections could help the 76ers get Harden, but they could also prove problematic in a tampering investigation.

Harden has reportedly assured the Nets that he sees himself staying in Brooklyn. Based on this new report, some around the league apparently don’t believe him.

Photo: Feb 16, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) reacts against the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports