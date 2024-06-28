Report: 2 playoff teams have interest in Klay Thompson

The possibility of Klay Thompson leaving the Golden State Warriors has become more real by the day, and it sounds like he will have multiple opportunities to join another contending team if he wants to go that route.

Thompson still does not have an extension in place with the Warriors, which means he is likely headed for free agency. According to Sam Amick and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, there are at least two playoff teams that have interest in signing Thompson — the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets.

The 76ers are said to be determined to add a third star player alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, so it would make sense for them to consider Thompson. Denver might also have some extra money to spend after one of their players declined his player option.

Thompson averaged 17.9 points per game, which was his worst mark in over a decade. He also had his role reduced late in the year. While the Warriors and head coach Steve Kerr have said they want Thompson back, it does not sound like negotiations between the two sides have gone well.

If Thompson does become a free agent, there will probably be teams willing to meet his salary demands. If is even possible that a rival might even be waiting to swoop in if the Warriors finally decide to break up their championship core.