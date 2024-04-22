Rival team could have interest in Klay Thompson?

The Golden State Warriors have a big decision to make this offseason regarding Klay Thompson.

Thompson will be an unrestricted free agent, and there are questions about whether the Warriors will re-sign him. The expectation is that Thompson will return to Golden State. However, some noteworthy teams could have interest in him if he were to become available.

Bookies.com posted odds recently on what Thompson’s next team is likely to be. They have the Warriors favored to retain Thompson. The Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs are the teams next on the list to land him.

Here are their odds:

Golden State Warriors +300

Philadelphia 76ers +325

Los Angeles Lakers +450

Orlando Magic +650

Los Angeles Clippers +700

San Antonio Spurs +1000

The Lakers and Clippers are division rivals to the Warriors. In particular, the Lakers are led by LeBron James, who has long been a rival of Thompson and the Warriors. Now there is a possibility that the two could be teammates.

Thompson averaged 17.9 points per game this season and struggled with his shot. He made 43.2 percent of his field goals, including 38.7 percent on threes. He failed to score in the team’s play-in loss to the Kings last week. That may not be the way the 34-year-old wants to end his Warriors career. So one particular outcome could make sense for Thompson and Golden State.