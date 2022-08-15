Report: Ben Simmons, 76ers reach settlement in contract dispute

Ben Simmons appears to have sorted a major outstanding issue with the Philadelphia 76ers stemming from his final season with the team.

Simmons and the 76ers have reached a settlement agreement regarding a grievance the player filed against the organization, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Simmons, now with the Brooklyn Nets, will recoup a portion of the $20 million in salary the Sixers withheld while he was not playing.

Simmons had filed his grievance against the 76ers in April, after he had been traded to Brooklyn. Philadelphia had refused to pay Simmons while he was not playing or practicing, arguing that the former No. 1 pick was in breach of his contract. Simmons argued that he was sitting out for mental health reasons. The Sixers countered by arguing they did not get the chance to assess Simmons’ mental health under the typical league-mandated protocols, and used that as a reason to continue fining him.

Even after being acquired by the Nets, Simmons did not play at all last season. He had initially ramped up to play in the playoffs, but dealt with a back injury that flared up during reconditioning. The 26-year-old is slated to make just over $35 million next season.