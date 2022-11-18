Report clarifies rumors about De’Aaron Fox’s future

It appears there will be no need to pull the fire alarm with De’Aaron Fox.

Speaking this week on “The Hoop Collective,” ESPN’s Marc Spears clarified the recent rumors surrounding the future of the Sacramento Kings star Fox.

“He’s not asking out [of Sacramento],” said Spears, per Sactown Royalty. “I think people were nervous about that, but De’Aaron doesn’t want to leave. He’s kind of in the Dame [Damian Lillard] mold. He wants to do something special there. Because I asked him, ‘Why haven’t you asked out?’ And he was like, ‘I don’t want to be handed something. I want to build something here.’”

The 24-year-old Fox got the rumor train rolling this week by making a very notable change to his representation. Many speculated that the move could potentially be a precursor to Fox seeking a trade to a bigger market.

But instead, it looks like Fox is planning to stay put with the Kings. He is their franchise player (currently averaging 24.6 points per game in his sixth career season with them) and is only in Year 2 of a five-season, $163 million max extension he signed with Sacramento in 2020. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that the Kings recently traded away another one of their young stars who had sounded fully committed to the team.