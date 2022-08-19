Tyrese Haliburton had heartbreaking reaction to trade

Tyrese Haliburton was among the players who were traded ahead of last season’s NBA trade deadline, and he had a heartbreaking reaction to the deal.

Haliburton and Buddy Hield were traded by Sacramento to Indiana on Feb. 8. Sacramento received Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb in return for trading away Haliburton.

The 22-year-old told Basketball News in an interview published Friday that he thought he was going to be a Kings player for life. That’s why he was crushed when he learned he was being traded.

Haliburton told the outlet that he was sobbing upon finding out about the trade. He said that he cried for nearly an hour until talking to the Pacers’ front office, which reassured him about their big plans for him.

Haliburton was drafted No. 12 overall in 2020 out of Iowa State. He made the All-Rookie team after averaging 13.0 points and 5.3 assists per game. In 26 games with the Pacers last season, Haliburton averaged a career-best 17.5 points, 9.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

He may have been heartbroken to be traded at first, but things sure seem to have worken out well for Haliburton in his new home.