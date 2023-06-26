 Skip to main content
Report reveals type of contract Dillon Brooks is seeking

June 26, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Mar 13, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) walks back up the court during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Brooks is a free agent following an eventful season with the Memphis Grizzlies, and it sounds like the veteran swingman has given teams a floor in contract negotiations.

Brooks is looking for a salary that exceeds the $12.4 million non-taxpayers’ midlevel exception, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. The last contract Brooks played under with the Grizzlies was a 3-year, $35 million deal, so he is seeking a raise.

The question, of course, is whether there are teams that are willing to pay Brooks that much. The 27-year-old is known as a quality defender, but he shot a career-low 39.6% from the field last season and made just 32.6% of his three-point attempts. Brooks averaged 14.3 points per game

Another issue for Brooks in free agency is that he may have made himself less attractive to teams with some of his antics during the postseason. That could also make teams less inclined to want to give him big money, just as it was undoubtedly a reason the Grizzlies have decided not to re-sign him.

