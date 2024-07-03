Report reveals the fake name Cam Payne gave to police when he was arrested

Philadelphia 76ers guard Cameron Payne was arrested last month for refusing to reveal his identity to police, and we now know the fake name that he gave to officers.

Payne was arrested in Scottsdale, Ariz., on June 14 after an alleged argument with his girlfriend. Despite being the one who called 911, Payne was uncooperative with police when they arrived at the scene.

According to a Scottsdale Police Department incident report that was obtained by TMZ, Payne and his girlfriend told police that their services were no longer needed after officers got to the scene. Payne and the woman said the argument never turned physical and that the two had cooled off. Police then asked the couple to provide their identities so the officers could file a report, and Payne refused to cooperate.

The report states that Payne argued with police for several minutes and insisted his name was “Terry Johnson.” Officers said they did not believe him and would have to arrest him if he did not show identification and/or give his proper legal name. Payne responded “that’s fine” and was allegedly given several more chances to cooperate.

At one point, Payne did provide his real name but followed up with, “No, that’s my fake name, can you please leave.” Payne then allegedly told police, “If you want to arrest me for giving you a fake name, congratulations.” The 29-year-old was eventually arrested and taken into custody, where he was booked on one count of refusal to provide a truthful name and one count of false report to law enforcement.

Payne played for the Phoenix Suns from 2019-2023, which could explain why he was in the Scottsdale area. He was acquired by the 76ers in February as part of the Milwaukee Bucks’ trade for Patrick Beverley.

Payne averaged 7.4 points and 2.6 assists per game in 78 contests last season split between the Bucks and Sixers. He has been in the NBA since being taken No. 15 overall in the 2015 draft by the Thunder.