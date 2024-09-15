Report reveals rough news for Trae Young

Trae Young’s star may no longer be as bright as it used to be.

The Atlanta Hawks guard has reportedly had his signature shoe line discontinued by Adidas. According to Nicholas Vlahos of Sole Retriever, the Trae Young 4 sneaker set for release later this year will be his last.

The financial blow likely to come with losing his signature shoe may not affect Young all that much. After all, the man is currently playing on a $215 million contract he signed in 2021.

However, the news does hint at Young’s declining status around the league and among fans. Young was seen as one of the brightest stars in the NBA just a few years back, particularly when he led the Hawks to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals.

Young has been able to maintain his gaudy box score numbers since then. But over the last three seasons, the Hawks have been unable to replicate their 2021 postseason success. Atlanta’s record has been on the decline in each of the past three seasons as the Hawks have turned into a perennial play-in tournament team.

It doesn’t help that his draft classmate Luka Doncic, who Young was traded for on draft night, already has an NBA Finals appearance under his belt.

Young, on the other hand, has been in endless trade rumors of late. A handful of those reports have been about Western Conference teams no longer being interested in the Hawks star.