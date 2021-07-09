Report: Wes Unseld Jr. is leading candidate for Wizards job

The Washington Wizards are looking for a new head coach and reportedly have a leading target.

Hoops Wire’s Sam Amico says Wes Unseld Jr. is a leading candidate for the Wizards job. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says that Unseld Jr. is a finalist for the Orlando Magic job, which appears to be going to Jamahl Mosley.

Unseld is the son of the late Wes Unseld Sr., a Hall of Famer. Unseld Sr. hired his son out of college to begin working in the team’s front office as a scout. Unseld Jr. eventually left for the Warriors. He has also worked as an assistant coach for the Magic and Nuggets.

Mosley, as well as Bucks assistants Charles Lee and Darvin Ham, are reportedly candidates for the Wizards job. Washington is looking to replace Scott Brooks.