Reporter explains why ESPN chose Mark Jackson over Jeff Van Gundy

ESPN turned heads when they let go of longtime NBA color commentator Jeff Van Gundy before the end of June. But interestingly enough, Van Gundy’s partner and fellow analyst Mark Jackson was spared.

Van Gundy and Jackson were two-thirds of ESPN’s top broadcasting trio alongside play-by-play commentator Mike Breen. To see one of them affected by recent layoffs but not the other left some fans wondering about the decision-making behind it.

Former ESPN reporter Ethan Strauss offered up what he called “informed speculation” on what potentially went down. According to Strauss, in a recent edition of his “House of Strauss” newsletter, the answer likely revolves around Jackson’s “unusual bond” with ESPN Vice President of Production Tim Corrigan.

Strauss believes that Corrigan, ESPN’s lead NBA producer, reasonably had a hand in the decision to let go of Van Gundy but not Jackson. Corrigan reportedly “loves” Jackson to the point that other ESPN employees find “bizarre.”

Van Gundy was arguably the biggest name among ESPN’s list of 20 layoffs of on-air personalities. Other names laid off included Max Kellerman, Jalen Rose, Suzy Kolber, and Keyshawn Johnson.

Van Gundy served 16 years as an NBA analyst for ESPN before getting axed. He’s been rumored to be interested in a return to NBA coaching.

Van Gundy has been linked to both the Dallas Mavericks and the Washington Wizards for an assistant coaching role. Before joining ESPN, he spent over a decade as head coach for the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets.

H/T NBA Reddit u/Szoboskai77