 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, July 29, 2023

Reporter explains why ESPN chose Mark Jackson over Jeff Van Gundy

July 29, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
Jeff Van Gundy looks on

Mar 12, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN commentator Jeff Van Gundy during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN turned heads when they let go of longtime NBA color commentator Jeff Van Gundy before the end of June. But interestingly enough, Van Gundy’s partner and fellow analyst Mark Jackson was spared.

Van Gundy and Jackson were two-thirds of ESPN’s top broadcasting trio alongside play-by-play commentator Mike Breen. To see one of them affected by recent layoffs but not the other left some fans wondering about the decision-making behind it.

Former ESPN reporter Ethan Strauss offered up what he called “informed speculation” on what potentially went down. According to Strauss, in a recent edition of his “House of Strauss” newsletter, the answer likely revolves around Jackson’s “unusual bond” with ESPN Vice President of Production Tim Corrigan.

Strauss believes that Corrigan, ESPN’s lead NBA producer, reasonably had a hand in the decision to let go of Van Gundy but not Jackson. Corrigan reportedly “loves” Jackson to the point that other ESPN employees find “bizarre.”

Van Gundy was arguably the biggest name among ESPN’s list of 20 layoffs of on-air personalities. Other names laid off included Max Kellerman, Jalen Rose, Suzy Kolber, and Keyshawn Johnson.

Van Gundy served 16 years as an NBA analyst for ESPN before getting axed. He’s been rumored to be interested in a return to NBA coaching.

Van Gundy has been linked to both the Dallas Mavericks and the Washington Wizards for an assistant coaching role. Before joining ESPN, he spent over a decade as head coach for the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets.

H/T NBA Reddit u/Szoboskai77

Article Tags

Jeff Van GundyMark Jackson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus