Nerlens Noel, Kendrick Perkins beef on Twitter over Klutch lawsuit

Kendrick Perkins thinks that Nerlens Noel is capping in his recent lawsuit against former agent Rich Paul and Klutch Sports.

The retired center turned ESPN analyst Perkins tweeted a shot at Noel this week. Perkins said that Noel needed to tell the truth about the situation and made a reference to Noel’s previous agent before Paul, Happy Walters.

Nerlens Noel needs to tell the truth about the situation with Rich Paul and make Happy Walters take that key out his back! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 27, 2021

Noel responded by tweeting a screenshot of the details of his suit, including that Paul allegedly ignored teams that were interested in signing Noel. The ex-lottery pick also hinted that Perkins was getting paid off by Klutch with the hashtag “#ThatCheckAintBigEnough” and tweeted a clown emoji at him in a subsequent post.

Perkins fired back by tweeting a dismissive meme at Noel.

What we do know is that Noel is seeking $58 million in lost wages from Paul and Klutch Sports. Noel claims that Paul gave him bad advice that led to him turning down a four-year, $70 million contract from the Dallas Mavericks in favor of a one-year qualifying offer worth $4.1 million. You can read the full details of Noel’s lawsuit here.

As for Perkins, there is no evidence that he is actually on Klutch’s payroll. But he is close friends and former teammates with Klutch’s marquee client.