Report: Rick Carlisle departure came as ‘relief’ to Mavericks

Rick Carlisle is a widely respected figure within the NBA, and has a strong reputation as a head coach. However, it’s growing increasingly clear that many within the Dallas Mavericks are pleased to see him go.

Tim Cato of The Athletic wrote Monday about how Carlisle’s adaptability made him an excellent coach, but painted a picture of a person who could be very difficult to deal with in his worst moments. Carlisle is characterized as “lashing out verbally” at non-stars he didn’t like, as well as “having angry outbursts directed at inanimate objects.” He concludes by saying that there is a “shared sense of relief” within the Dallas organization that they no longer have to deal with Carlisle.

Much has been made of the relationship between Carlisle and Luka Doncic, and there were clearly issues on both sides of their interactions. However, it certainly sounds like there were issues with Carlisle beyond simply how he treated his star player.

Carlisle will undoubtedly find a new job, possibly with a pretty solid team. He’s a good bet to find success wherever he lands, too. There will just be certain things that players and staff have to deal with in the process.