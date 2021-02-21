Rockets dispute report about DeMarcus Cousins release

Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas is not confirming reports concerning DeMarcus Cousins’ future with the team.

On Saturday, reports surfaced that the Rockets plan to part ways with Cousins in the coming days. A day later, Silas disputed that, saying Cousins was still with the team and adding that the reports of his exit were “just rumors.”

Rockets coach Stephen Silas on DeMarcus Cousins: “He’s here at practice. He’s here for tomorrow’s game and moving forward. I know there are rumors out there as to what’s kind of coming ahead, but those are just rumors at this point.” pic.twitter.com/6BzDYRuuTE — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 21, 2021

It’s worth noting that Silas doesn’t strictly say the report is incorrect. Just because Cousins is still with the team now doesn’t mean he won’t be released within the next week. Silas obviously isn’t going to confirm a player is on the way out before the move actually happens.

It’s an awkward situation for the Rockets, with Cousins still staying for at least another day or two. Regardless, we’re hearing about possible destinations if and when he is released, so expect this one to still go through.