Former Hawks 1st-round pick may step away from basketball

September 12, 2024
by Larry Brown
AJ Griffin in a Hawks uniform

Dec 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward AJ Griffin (14) dribbles against the Denver Nuggets in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Former Atlanta Hawks 1st-round pick AJ Griffin may be stepping away from basketball.

A report published by The Athletic on Thursday said that Griffin is “seriously considering” stepping away from basketball. The report indicated that both Griffin and his current team, the Houston Rockets, are “preparing for his departure from the game.”

Griffin was the No. 16 overall pick by the Hawks out of Duke in 2022. He played in 72 games as a rookie and averaged 8.9 points on 46.5 percent shooting. But last season, Griffin missed time due to personal reasons. He also had an ankle injury that cost him time.

The 21-year-old was traded by Atlanta to the Houston Rockets in late June for a second-round pick. He played for the team during the summer.

As for what Griffin may be considering, it’s not entirely clear. In addition to basketball, Griffin is known for sharing a lot of religious content on his social media pages.

