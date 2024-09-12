Former Hawks 1st-round pick may step away from basketball

Former Atlanta Hawks 1st-round pick AJ Griffin may be stepping away from basketball.

A report published by The Athletic on Thursday said that Griffin is “seriously considering” stepping away from basketball. The report indicated that both Griffin and his current team, the Houston Rockets, are “preparing for his departure from the game.”

Just in: Houston Rockets F AJ Griffin is seriously considering stepping away from basketball, sources tell me and @KellyIko. Griffin, 21, was the No. 16 pick in the 2022 NBA draft to Atlanta, then traded to Houston this summer. Sides are preparing for his departure from the game. pic.twitter.com/AyNp1rF4MI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 12, 2024

Griffin was the No. 16 overall pick by the Hawks out of Duke in 2022. He played in 72 games as a rookie and averaged 8.9 points on 46.5 percent shooting. But last season, Griffin missed time due to personal reasons. He also had an ankle injury that cost him time.

The 21-year-old was traded by Atlanta to the Houston Rockets in late June for a second-round pick. He played for the team during the summer.

As for what Griffin may be considering, it’s not entirely clear. In addition to basketball, Griffin is known for sharing a lot of religious content on his social media pages.