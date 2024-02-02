 Skip to main content
Rockets trade for player who is out for season

February 1, 2024
by Larry Brown
The logo of the Houston Rockets

Mar 31, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; A detail of the Houston Rockets logo on the side of Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) shorts as he plays against the Detroit Pistons in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets on Thursday made an interesting trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Rockets acquired Steven Adams from Memphis in exchange for Victor Oladipo and three second-round picks.

Adams is out for this season while recovering from knee surgery. But he is on a 2-year, $25 million deal and under contract to make $12.5 million next season. Adams is still a good defensive center when healthy, which is why the Rockets acquired him.

Oladipo has not appeared in a game this season due to a ruptured patellar tendon he suffered in April during the postseason with the Heat. He was traded to the Thunder over the offseason and then dealt to Houston in the Kevin Porter Jr. trade. Now he and his expiring contract are headed to Memphis.

The bigger deal for the Grizzlies are the draft picks they are receiving.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies are receiving two 2024 second-round picks and a 2025 second-round pick.

After three straight seasons with a sub-.300 winning percentage, the Rockets made a commitment to turn things around for the 2024 season. They signed Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet over the offseason and are now adding Adams with an eye towards next season. Houston is 22-25 entering play on Thursday.

Houston RocketsMemphis GrizzliesSteven AdamsVictor Oladipo
