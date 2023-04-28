Rockets willing to trade 1 surprising young player?

The Houston Rockets may be about to rebuild from their rebuild.

Yahoo! Sports’ Jake Fischer reports Friday that the Rockets have addressed the idea of trading away 21-year-old guard Jalen Green as part of a package that would return established star talent. This comes after Houston already made a big change earlier this month by firing head coach Stephen Silas and replacing him with Ime Udoka.

Green, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and an All-Rookie First Team selection last season, would be a very surprising trade chip. He was the Rockets’ leading scorer this season (with 22.1 points per game) and is considered to be a highly-talented core piece to build around.

Already a three-level scorer with prodigious athleticism and the ability to make difficult contested shots, Green is arguably the single best player on Houston’s roster right now.

Who does this Jalen Green layup remind you of?

pic.twitter.com/fFV4p3vXhy — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) April 22, 2023

Here’s Jalen Green hitting nothing but stepbacks🤲🏾 pic.twitter.com/XiMKpFr9PN — *Miles Laurent. (@heisnotahooper) April 24, 2023

Just watching everyone get hype over guard play after every game in the Playoffs. Can’t wait until the day when Jalen Green is doing his thing on the big stage.pic.twitter.com/jbL3XkZfR9 — V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ (@Vator_H_Town) April 20, 2023

On the other hand, Green has clear holes in his game — below-average defense, inefficient shot selection, and the need for extreme volume to put up his numbers. Houston has also gone a malodorous 42-122 (.256) in the last two seasons with Green effectively running the show.

Green may still be able to take major developmental strides with a new voice in Udoka now in charge. But the Rockets organization seems to be mulling a move in a different direction, especially since they have been heavily linked to a particular star player at Green’s position.